FILE - This July 15, 2016, file photo, U.S. The "Moonhouse" in McLoyd Canyon, near Blanding, Utah, is shown during U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell tour. The U.S. government is unveiling its final management plan for the Bears Ears National Monument on tribal lands home to ancient cliff dwellings and other artifacts in Utah that was significantly downsized by President Donald Trump. Conservation groups, tribes and an outdoor retail company have sued challenging the downsizing.