UPS Expansion

In this June 24, 2019, photo workers prepare to unload a UPS aircraft after it arrived at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas. United Parcel Service Inc. announced that starting Jan. 1 it will offer pickup and delivery services seven days a week, adding service on Sundays. 

 AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

ATLANTA (AP) — UPS is reporting strong quarterly profits and revenue with demand for next day delivery soaring.

The Atlanta package delivery service on Wednesday posted second-quarter net income of $1.69 billion, or $1.94 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.96 per share, or 3 cents better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $18.05 billion also exceeded projections.

Next day air volume jumped more than 30% during the period compared with last year.

UPS Inc. stuck to its full year outlook for per share earnings of $7.45 to $7.75.

