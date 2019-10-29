Commuter Bus Sinkhole

Officials remove a Port Authority bus from a sinkhole on 10th Street near the Convention Center, which it fell into during the morning rush hour, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Pittsburgh. 

 Christian Snyder/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A bus that was partially swallowed when a sinkhole opened during morning rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh has been removed from the hole.

Authorities said earlier Monday that two cranes arrived to remove the city bus. The city’s official Twitter account later posted a video of the removal.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County says the driver and a 56-year-old female passenger were aboard when the bus plunged into the hole Monday morning. Officials say the passenger was treated at a hospital and released.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says the bus was sitting on three power lines, two of them 22,000-volt lines. He said there are also fiberoptic cables, and damage to them could affect communications in the tri-state area.

The lines and pipes will be assessed and repaired.

