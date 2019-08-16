An NYPD anti-terror officer prevents pedestrians to pass, as police seal off area in the financial district around the the Fulton Street subway hub to investigate a suspicious item, Friday Aug. 16, 2019, in New York. Two abandoned objects that appeared to be pressure cookers prompted an evacuation of a major lower Manhattan subway station during the morning commute Friday before police determined they were not explosives, and authorities were investigating whether they were deliberately positioned to spark fear.