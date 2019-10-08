Company making Costco pajamas flagged for forced labor

In this Dec. 5, 2018, file photo, residents pass by the entrance to the "Hotan City apparel employment training base" where Hetian Taida Apparel Co. has a factory in Hotan in western China's Xinjiang region. The Trump Administration is blocking shipments from Chinese company Hetian Taida Apparel, which makes baby pajamas sold at Costco warehouses, after the foreign manufacturer was accused of forcing ethnic minorities locked in an internment camp to sew clothes against their will.