China Commercial Rocket

A carrier rocket developed by a Chinese private company successfully launches to send two satellites into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Thursday, July 25, 2019. The SQX-1 Y1, developed by a Beijing-based private rocket developer i-Space, is a four-stage small commercial carrier rocket. 

 Chinatopix Via AP

BEIJING (AP) — A Beijing-based rocket developer sent two satellites into orbit Thursday, becoming China’s first private company to successfully complete an orbital launch, state media said.

The launch took place from a satellite center in northwest China on Thursday afternoon, Xinhua state news agency reported.

Xinhua said the SQX-1 Y1, a four-stage small commercial carrier rocket, was developed by the firm i-Space.

i-Space said in a statement about the launch that it marked a “new chapter” for China’s private commercial space industry. “i-Space was formed in the era of the nation trying to become a space power,” the statement said.

China’s space program has developed rapidly. When it conducted its first crewed mission in 2003, it became the third country — behind just Russia and the U.S. — to put humans into space using its own technology.

Another Beijing-based firm, Landspace, attempted to deploy a private satellite-carrying rocket last October, but the rocket failed in its third stage.

Tags

In other news

FTC fines Facebook $5B, adds oversight for privacy mishaps

FTC fines Facebook $5B, adds oversight for privacy mishaps

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators have fined Facebook $5 billion for privacy violations and are instituting new oversight and restrictions on its business. But they are only holding CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally responsible in a limited fashion.

Boris Johnson wins race to become UK’s next prime minister

Boris Johnson wins race to become UK’s next prime minister

LONDON (AP) — Brexit hardliner Boris Johnson won the contest to lead Britain’s governing Conservative Party on Tuesday and will become the country’s next prime minister, tasked with fulfilling his promise to lead the U.K. out of the European Union.

House Republicans promise tough questions at Mueller hearing

House Republicans promise tough questions at Mueller hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are pledging tough questioning of special counsel Robert Mueller when he testifies before Congress this week as Democrats plan to air evidence of wrongdoing by President Donald Trump in a potentially last-ditch bid to impeach him.

Iran denies Trump claim that US destroyed Iranian drone

Iran denies Trump claim that US destroyed Iranian drone

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Friday denied President Donald Trump’s claim that a U.S. warship destroyed an Iranian drone near the Persian Gulf in another escalation of tensions between the two countries less than a month after Trump nearly launched an airstrike.