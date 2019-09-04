Afghanistan airstrike haunts Germany, 10 years on

In this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2009 file photo Afghan soldiers and police inspect the site where villagers reportedly died when American jets bombed fuel tankers hijacked by the Taliban, outside Kunduz, Afghanistan. The top U.S. and NATO commander in Afghanistan visited the place as the alliance began an investigation into the airstrike that killed up to 70 people. Lawyers acting on behalf of relatives who lost family members say they are still trying to get adequate compensation for their clients and hope to hold the German commander who ordered the Sept. 4, 2009, air strike criminally responsible.