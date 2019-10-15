In this Oct. 23, 2018 photo, Dave Wiens, a biologist who works for the U.S. Geological Survey, walks through a forest near Corvallis, Ore., carrying a digital bird calling device intended to attract barred owls to be culled. “It’s a little distasteful, I think, to go out killing owls to save another owl species,” said Wiens, who still views each shooting as “gut-wrenching” as the first. “Nonetheless, I also feel like from a conservation standpoint, our back was up against the wall. We knew that barred owls were outcompeting spotted owls and their populations were going haywire.”