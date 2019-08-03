In this undated photo made available by the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural resources, a list from Nov. 10, 1803 shows the slaves at Somerset Plantation in NC., among them the names of Sally and Kofi (listed as Cuff). About 40 of their descendants are gathering Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at what's now the Somerset Place State Historic Site, and six plan to spend the night in a reconstructed slave cabin.