In this Aug. 20, 1970, file photo, Charles Manson followers, from left, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten walk to court to appear for their roles in the 1969 cult killings of seven people in Los Angeles. Atkins testified she was "stoned on acid" and didn't know how many times she stabbed Tate as the actress begged for her life. She died in prison of cancer at age 61 in 2009. Krenwinkel testified at a 2016 parole hearing that she repeatedly stabbed Abigail Folger, then stabbed Leno LaBianca in the abdomen the following night and wrote "Helter Skelter," ″Rise" and "Death to Pigs" on the walls with his blood. Krenwinkel, 71, remains in prison. She didn't take part in the Tate killings but accompanied Manson and others to the LaBianca home the next night where she held Rosemary LaBianca down with a pillowcase over her head as others stabbed her dozens of times. She has been recommended for parole three times but former Gov. Jerry Brown blocked her release each time.