Silver garden spider spiders (Argiope argentata) sit in their webs at Cheryl Hayashi's lab at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Spider silks all start out the same: a wad of goo, akin to rubber cement or thick honey, as Hayashi describes it. Spiders make and stash it in a gland until they want to use the silk. Then, a narrow nozzle called a spigot opens. And as the goo flows out, it morphs into a solid silk strand that is weaved with other strands emerging from other spigots.