Finding a way for lions and humans to share the savannah

In this Thursday July 4, 2019 photo, Saitoti Petro, brushes his teeth with a stick before taking his herd to the fields in the village of Narakauwo, Tanzania. Petro says the problem now is that there are too few lions, not too many. “It will be shameful if we kill them all,” he says. “It will be a big loss if our future children never see lions.” And so he’s joined an effort to protect lions, by safeguarding domestic animals on which they might prey.