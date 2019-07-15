This July 1969 photo provided by NASA shows launch controllers in the firing room at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida during the Apollo 11 mission to the moon. In the third row from foreground at center is JoAnn Morgan, the first female launch controller. "I was there. I wasn't going anywhere. I had a real passion for it," Morgan said in a July 2019 interview. "Finally, 99 percent of them accepted that 'JoAnn's here and we're stuck with her.' "