BLOOMFIELD — The 136th annual Knox County Fair will open its gates Thursday, Aug. 8, with a local favorite — the Bull-A-Rama — and continue through Sunday, Aug. 11, ending with a monster truck rally.
“It’s get to be more challenging every year to find entertainment we can afford which will still draw a crowd,” said Jerry Nipp, manager.
This year the Knox County Fair will be no exception. That includes the Bull-A-Rama, which usually attracts about 30 riders for the competitive purse, including some from western Nebraska and South Dakota, and a new addition, a monster truck event on Sunday afternoon.
“We used to have two tractor pulls but this year replaced one with the monster truck event,” said Duane Schumacher of the Knox County Ag Society. “We are always thinking of new events for our fair goers.”
Another popular event, Nipp said, is the beer garden open every night with live music.
Friday night’s grandstand will host the Roots and Boots Tour with Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye. For Saturday’s grandstand show, the Boston Rocks will perform with songs from 80s rock bands Aerosmith, The Cars, Boston and J Geils.
Sunday’s Monster Truck rally will start at 4 p.m. on the tractor pull track. The Northeast Nebraska Tractor Pullers Association will weigh-in and set up Saturday afternoon.
“We did have some flooding issues to deal with after the March flooding, which made it messy cleaning out the buildings but we were pleased there wasn’t any damage,” Schumacher said.
Starting Wednesday, 4-H and FFA participants will put their horses through their paces and enter their 4-H projects including swine.
Thursday brings in FFA exhibits and livestock including beef, dairy, sheep and goats. Small animal shows begin judging in the afternoon. Judging for all exhibits continues through Sunday.
On the midway, D.C. Lynch Carnival will be set up with rides and wristbands will be sold everyday.
The ag society has several vendors coming in and this year will offer for the first time, a building which will host vendors with homemade crafts including wood deco.
Bingo fans can play every day and face painters as well as a strolling act will be on the midway on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday afternoon a kiddie pedal pull will be held by the secretary’s office.
“Come join us at the fair,” Nipp said.
Gate admission includes the grandstand entertainment, tractor pull and truck rally.