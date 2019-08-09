A house fire Friday afternoon brought multiple agencies to a neighborhood in northwest Norfolk.
Dispatch received a call around 4:20 p.m. regarding a structure fire at 2200 Western Circle.
Large flames and copious smoke could be seen coming from the top of the house as Norfolk firefighters drenched the roof with the aid of a ladder truck.
An official on scene said that all of the occupants of the home were able to make it out safely.
Mutual aid was called for, and Battle Creek and Hadar fire departments responded. Hoskins Rescue was also on scene, as was the Norfolk Fire Division, the Nebraska State Patrol and Black Hills Energy.