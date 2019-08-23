MADISON — A motorcycle accident south of here Thursday evening resulted in the death of its operator.
According to a press release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an accident near mile marker 142 south of Madison on Highway 81 at about 9:58 p.m.
Deputies determined a northbound motorcycle lost control and wrecked, throwing the male driver from the motorcycle. The lone operator was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver’s name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
The accident resulted in the closing of northbound lanes of Highway 81 for about two and a half hours while investigators worked at the scene. Madison Fire and Rescue assisted the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office also is seeking the driver of a maroon SUV that was driving northbound in the area and may have information related to this accident.
Anyone with information is advised to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 402-454-2110.