Moisture supplies adequate for fieldwork

Some crops have nearly been completely harvested while others remain behind schedule, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.
For the week ending Monday, there were five days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 2% very short, 12% short, 78% adequate and 8% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 11% short, 79% adequate and 9% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn silking was 95%, near 99% both last year and the five-year average. Dough was 41%, behind 74% last year and 62% average. Dented was 3%, behind 16% last year and 11% average. Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 20% fair, 60% good and 15% excellent.
— Soybean blooming was 87%, behind 96% both last year and the five-year average. Setting pods was 66%, behind 78% last year and 76% average. Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 22% fair, 62% good and 11% excellent.
— Winter wheat harvested was 90%, behind 97% and 99% average.
— Sorghum headed was 68%, well behind 90% last year and 82% average. Coloring was 9%, behind 20% last year and 16% average. Sorghum condition rated 1% poor, 16% fair, 70% good and 13% excellent.
— Oats harvested was 89%, behind 98% last year and 92% average.
— Dry edible beans blooming was 87%. Dry bean setting pods was 46%. Dry bean condition rated 1% very poor, 11% poor, 37% fair, 43% good and 8% excellent.