NELIGH — A traffic stop on Highway 14 near Neligh led to the seizure of several ounces of marijuana and charges against a Colorado resident.
Capt. Paul Hattan of the Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper stopped a northbound 2000 Toyota Corolla on Saturday evening for not stopping at a stop sign in Neligh.
After making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, a search was conducted. The search resulted in the discovery of several ounces of marijuana in a bag of dog food, Hattan said.
A passenger in the vehicle, Joshua Person of Julesburg, Colorado, was cited for more than an ounce and less than a pound of marijuana.
He was given a court date in Antelope County Court and released.