WAYNE — With hand-made signs and candles held high, marchers for the Lights for Liberty Vigil made their way through Wayne’s Henoween celebration last Friday evening.
The vigil was among 700 events across the United States protesting treatment and conditions at immigration detention centers at the United States’ southern border.
Joan Sudmann Shapiro of Wayne was one of the organizers of the event.
“I reached out to folks here and interest grew,” she said.
Shapiro welcomed the 60-plus individuals who gathered at Henry Victor Park, calling herself the daughter of an immigrant and the daughter-in-law of a refugee from Nazi Germany. She described the walk as a nonpartisan, interdenominational group of people supporting the human rights of migrants.
“This is a silent vigil,” she said, “not a demonstration. If you like, you can think of it as praying with your feet.”
Participants wended their way without event through the Chicken Show crowd gathered along Main Street to Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
Monica Jensen led participants in singing several songs. A Litany of Hope was led by the Revs. Kristen VanStee and Jeanne Madson, both pastors of Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
The walk served as a way to raise awareness, said Teresa Bartlett, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Wayne.
“As Christians, it’s important to look out for the less fortunate, the stranger, the alien,” she said. “We can do better than we are to care for others.”