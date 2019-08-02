MADISON — The search is still on for a man who left the Madison County Drug Court on Thursday afternoon after finding out he would have to spend time in jail.
However, Pacey Nicklen, 21, is not believed to be in the Madison area anymore.
Nicklen of Norfolk appeared in court before Judge Mark Johnson on Thursday afternoon. Upon learning his bond was being revoked, Nicklen reportedly ran out of the courthouse and headed for a corn field east of the courthouse parking lot.
Todd Volk, Madison County sheriff, said Nicklen is described as a black male, about 6-foot tall and 190 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
“(Nicklen) was being sentenced to the jail for a period of time, took off running out of the courthouse ... and into the corn field here and was pursued by lawyers and a couple of deputies. We lost him in the corn field,” Volk said.
As of about 7 p.m. Thursday, a section of the corn field was surrounded by troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, Madison city officers and deputies with the sheriff’s office.
In a press release Friday morning, Volk said law enforcement officers arrived and created perimeter, and a ground and aerial search was conducted to apprehend Nicklen.
K-9s, aerial drones and officers on foot searched the fields along with the northern and eastern side of the City of Madison.
On Thursday evening, the sheriff’s office advised Madison and area residents to secure their homes and vehicles.
On Friday, Volk said that advisement had been retracted.
“At this time, it is believed that Nicklen is not in the Madison area, so residents can return to normal household procedures,” he said.
The search for Nicklen is still on-going and he is wanted for his previous charges and current charges.
Nicklen had been arrested in January on shoplifting charges. His past arrests also include possession of methamphetamine.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nicklen is advised to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 402-454-2110 or their local law enforcement with the information.
