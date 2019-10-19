An Omaha man has been sentenced to 121 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute a mixture of methamphetamine. In addition to his prison term, Roman D. Jennings, 25, will serve 10 years of supervised release following his release from prison.
Jennings was sentenced by chief U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced.
On Jan. 10, 2018, law enforcement utilized a cooperating witness to purchase 2.9 grams of methamphetamine from Jennings, Kelly said, and several witnesses have provided information implicating Jennings as a distributor of methamphetamine in the Norfolk area. The evidence showed that Jennings distributed at least 1.5 kilograms but not more than 5 kilograms of methamphetamine between December 2017 and July 2018, Kelly said.
The Nebraska State Patrol and the SNARE Drug Task Force were the investigating agencies.