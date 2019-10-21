A report Friday night of a shoplifting in progress led to the arrest of a 50-year-old homeless man.
Capt. Mike Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers were dispatched to 120 E. Norfolk Ave. just before midnight after a store manager had seen a male steal merchandise from the store and flee northbound.
The manager provided a description of the suspect, and a nearby officer responded and saw the suspect running north across Norfolk Avenue.
The officer chased the suspect on foot, yelling for him to stop, Bauer said.
While the officer was following the male, he recovered the stolen merchandise — valued at $13.45 — that had been discarded.
Officers located the suspect, identified as Maximilian O. Martin, hiding in the tall grass next to the north fork of the Elkhorn River in the 100 block of East Norfolk Avenue.
Martin was taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and obstructing a police officer. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.