HARTINGTON — The man sought on attempted murder charges after a two-vehicle accident earlier this month has been taken into custody.
Cedar County Attorney Edward H. Matney announced Friday afternoon that Cedar County Law Enforcement, in coordination with the Nebraska State Patrol, have formally taken Kevin Robert Haug, 44, into custody on the allegations of attempted murder in the first degree, assault in the first degree, burglary, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Haug had been hospitalized since the evening of July 2 from injuries sustained in a motor-vehicle collision. He was arrested at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha by the Nebraska State Patrol, who then transferred custody to Cedar County authorities, Matney said.
Haug is currently being held without bond pending an appearance in Cedar County Court. An appearance date has not yet been set.
According to a Cedar County affidavit, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office received a report on July 2 that Haug allegedly attacked James Olson with what appeared to be a machete and then left the scene early that day.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office indicated Rhea Haug called 911 and told dispatchers her estranged husband had stabbed Olson at her home in Fordyce. She reported Olson was bleeding severely from his hip, head and stomach area.
Haug then left the scene in a white 2007 Chevrolet Suburban.
He later was believed to have been involved in an accident at the intersection of Highways 81 and 84 early that evening. Haug reportedly was driving a U-Haul truck when it collided with a semi-trailer truck at the intersection.