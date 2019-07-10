The Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau advisory committee gave its support Tuesday to an event planned for downtown Madison.
Jeanne Reigle from the Madison Area Chamber of Commerce presented to the committee information about a community street dance coming this August.
The street dance is part of a full day of festivities planned for Saturday, Aug. 3, to be known as the Mad Summer Night, featuring a car show, beer garden, live music and other activities.
Reigle said she hopes to see the event become a yearly tradition.
Committee members voted to award $1,000 to help sponsor and promote the event.
Ron Stauffer, chairman of the committee, said it was good for the visitors bureau and the entire county to have new events that take place outside of Norfolk.
In other business at the committee’s regular meeting, lodging tax receipts continue to be strong. April, the most recent month for which data is available, saw a considerable jump compared to previous years.
Rachel Reiser of the Norfolk Sports Council said the sports council and the Norfolk Country Club are in the process of potentially preparing a bid to continue hosting the state golf tournaments. The club is contracted to host the girls tournament this fall and the boys tournament next spring.
Reiser also said this year’s Laugh and a Half Marathon in June saw an increase of participants compared to previous years, and attracted participants from 13 states. She also said a terrier trials dog competition at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in June was well attended.
Reiser also gave a brief update on the future of the Miracle Skatepark, saying that there has been a lot of community interest, and that the company hired to design the park, Spohn Ranch, is well known across the skating community.
Finally, Traci Jeffrey, the director of the visitors bureau, announced at the meeting that she was recently named president of the Nebraska Travel Association, a group that promotes tourism in Nebraska. Jeffrey has served as the vice president over the past year.