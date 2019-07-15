WEST POINT — It was a first-time “Meet and Greet” at the John A. Stahl Library here Saturday afternoon.
Ten area authors presented their published books for sale and signing. They shared their stories of how, where and why their ideas developed into recent books that have been published.
Nearly 100 people were eager to meet and greet them and learn more about the books written by the native sons and daughters.
Twelve additional local authors were not able to attend, but their books were available at the event, too.
Four authors present and three not able to attend are graduates of Central Catholic. Two authors are West Point High graduates.
“This is unique. What great literary talent we have,” said Mary Lauritizen, a West Point library patron.
“It was a nice gathering — a good place to reconnect with friends; a celebration of Cuming County,” said Marybeth Stalp, who now works at Northern Iowa University in Cedar Falls.
Stalp, a 1989 Central Catholic graduate, displayed her book, “Quilting — The Fabric of Everyday Life,” on a nine-patch quilted tablecloth with reproduced 1930s patterned patches.
Book subjects ranged from the Bible to murder investigations.
Jeanne Miller of Bancroft dedicated her children’s book, ”Grandpa has Shark Teeth” to her husband, Randy. Her adult son, Justin Miller, provided the watercolor illustrations.
Diane Kimble of Norfolk had her children’s Christmas story, “Clique,” as part of the event.
Dan Stalp of Overland Park, Kan., and Jim Mathis have a trilogy of The Reunion Books, telling the stories of four fictional characters through their high school reunions. Their first book written in 201l.
Everyone who has returned for a high school class reunion can identify in some way with these characters as they search for successful living, the author said.