MADISON — A suggestion from a landowner frustrated by erosion from the Elkhorn River could result in Madison County seeking other counties to work together to get more control over river flows.
Don Bauermeister, who owns land northeast of Battle Creek, said it seems as though the county always tells him that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or the EPA won’t allow the county to do anything to control the flow of the river.
“I’ve asked commissioners in the past, ‘What can you do?’ They always say, ‘You can’t do anything (with such things as jetties or rip rap) because the Corps of Engineers won’t let us.’ ”
Bauermeister said the county should get written documentation when it gets turned down. Then when the river changes, the county would have proof that land or road losses could have been prevented.
He also provided examples of land he believes would go from being taxable as irrigated land to wasteland because of the uncontrollable flow of the river.
“You’re going to be losing tax money that’s needed for schools,” Bauermeister told the county board.
Richard Johnson, Madison County highway superintendent, said the Corps of Engineers is charged with enforcing such policies as the Clean Water Act and wetlands.
As a result, it is careful in what it allows, and it takes time to get answers, he said.
“To get an answer in writing from them, you have to submit a permit application, which takes quite a bit of work,” he said.
Bauermeister said the county should just write letters stating what it intends to do rather than calling. “It’s too easy to pass the buck on the telephone,” he said.
Bauermeister said there is strength in numbers. He gave an example of recent efforts by the governors of four states, including Nebraska, to work together to try to control Missouri River flooding.
Commissioners said they believe there could be shared interests with other counties in Nebraska that have issues with river erosion.
“I think you’re right that there’s probably a better voice with all of us,” said commissioner Troy Uhlir.
The county intends to bring it up at the Nebraska Association of County Officials conference on Dec. 11-13 in Kearney.
Commissioner Christian Ohl said in the past, the NACO conferences usually include time for roundtable discussions. That likely would be the appropriate time to bring it up and to see if other counties would be interested in seeking solutions, he said.