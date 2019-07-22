VERDIGRE — Two juveniles eluded law enforcement officers for more than a day before being captured Saturday afternoon near here.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office found a 2007 Ford car parked in the middle of the highway spur, just north of Highway 12 at 6:45 a.m. Friday. The vehicle was licensed in Yankton County, South Dakota.
The car was determined to have been stolen from Yankton County. Shortly thereafter it was discovered a white Dodge pickup was stolen from a nearby residence, the sheriff’s department said.
While the officer was investigating, the stolen Dodge pickup returned and sped west on Highway 12 toward Niobrara.
The officer followed the vehicle though Niobrara and south on Highway 14 toward Verdigre. The Verdigre Police Department and the sheriff’s office attempted to stop the vehicle, which drove around Verdigre before going south on a county road.
The vehicle went around county barricades and warning signs of the Walton bridge being washed out and drove until the road ended and into a pasture, the sheriff’s department said.
Two people jumped out and ran on foot. Because of tree cover, severe terrain and lack of roads, a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter and canine units were brought in, as well as additional manpower from the Nebraska Game and Parks Division, Nebraska State Patrol and Antelope County Sheriffs Office, along with some citizens to assist.
The search was unable to locate the suspects and was continued until about 10 p.m. Friday. On Saturday morning, the search was continued by the Knox County Sheriffs Office and the Verdigre Police Department.
Based on an investigation in cooperation with the Yankton Police Department and the Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police, two possible suspects were identified.
At about mid-morning Saturday, an ATV was reported stolen in the general area and contact with the suspects was made south of Verdigre by a citizen. The citizen called law enforcement and the suspects were contained along the Verdigre Creek by the local agencies while more law enforcement and help was brought back in.
A search along the creek by law enforcement agencies from Verdigre police, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol, again aided by citizens, ended with law enforcement taking two juveniles into custody.
One was a 15-year-old male from South Dakota and a 16-year-old female from rural Niobrara. They were taken into custody along the banks of the Verdigre Creek, the sheriff’s department said.
The suspects were treated by the Verdigre Rescue Squad for dehydration, cuts and bruises, the sheriff’s department said.