HUMPHREY — Judge Robert R. Steinke needs time to review the case between Charles Moser and the City of Humphrey.
He informed both parties last week that he was taking the matter under advisement during a hearing in Platte County District Court.
Moser represented himself in court, and the city now is being represented by Matthew B. Reilly of the firm Erickson Sederstrom of Omaha.
The city’s attorney, Dan Fullner, Madison, withdrew from the case.
Moser is seeking to nullify the city’s comprehensive plan and zoning regulations.
He is seeking what is known as declaratory relief, which is a judgment that determines the rights of parties without ordering anything be done or awarding damages.
Steinke gave both parties an opportunity to explain their sides of the case.
Moser sought a continuance because he said he did not receive ample time to respond to the city’s request that he clarify his claims against the city. He requested 30 days to review the city’s amended motion.
Reilly countered that the city was owed a right to judgment and that most of the claims have exceeded the one-year time frame allowed by law to file a claim and should be dismissed.
He said there should not be a delay in ruling on the case as to not waste the time of the court and all parties involved.
Steinke overruled Moser’s request for a continuation.
Moser and Reilly also differed on Moser’s belief that Humphrey Police Chief Tony Miller could not hold two offices as chief of police and chairman of the city’s planning commission. Reilly said there is no law that states he cannot hold both offices simultaneously.
Reilly said claims of open meetings violations had to be filed within one year of the meetings, and Moser did not meet that time frame. He filed his case Aug. 13, 2019, and many of the meetings took place in 2017 and before Aug. 13, 2018.
Reilly added Moser has not shown substantial open meetings law violations, so he was asking for those claims be dropped.
He said Moser also did not adequately show violations of the Nebraska and U.S. constitutions.
Reilly said Moser should be ordered to amend and replead his claims. He added that Moser’s claims are muddled.
Moser said he is only seeking to have Humphrey’s comprehensive plan and zoning regulations nullified, and the listing of open meetings violations is to show a body of evidence of wrongdoing.
There is no time frame for how long the judge will review the case before rendering a verdict.