Jousters returning to Stanton County Fair

Stanton County fairgoers can expect to see an old favorite returning — and it’ll be bigger and better than ever, according to an organizer of the event that runs from July 31 to Aug. 4 this year.
The Knights of Valour are bringing their full-contact, unchoreographed jousting show back to the grandstand. They performed at the fair four years ago, and this time they’ll be doing a full two-hour performance featuring riders from three countries.
Many people asked to bring the unique event back, said Tom Schellpeper, Stanton County Fair president. The performance will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3.
“It’s something different, something you don’t see in this part of the country,” he said. “It’s just something odd that we found and gave it a try a few years ago, and it worked.”
Often seen at Renaissance fairs, the Knights of Valour’s performances have been broadcast on at least eight networks, including ESPN, Fox and The History Channel. They re-create authentic representations of the medieval age with accurate costumes, armor and weapons.
The demolition derby, which this year will be only one night, will take place on Friday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. It will feature mods, full size light welds, ’80s and newer, ’90s and newer, ’90s and newer for women and power wheels.
Later Friday night, The Dave Merkel Show will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the beer garden. In Merkel’s one-man show, he plays piano, 12-string guitar and harmonica to cover songs by artists ranging from The Beatles to Prince and Johnny Cash to the Zac Brown Band.
“His enthusiastic, fast-paced style of comedy and crowd participation have earned him a black belt in entertainment, and his musicianship is second to none,” according to his website.
On Saturday, Aug. 3, the band Tucker’s August will perform in the beer garden from 9 p.m. to midnight, providing lively rock ’n’ roll tunes from the 1960s to today.
The fair promises plenty of fun for families, Schellpeper said. Sunday, Aug. 4, is a dedicated kids’ day with free admission. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., there will be a plethora of activities, including a kiddie “pedal pull,” Farming Phil Show, Dozer arcade games, face painting and pony rides.
Wednesday, July 31, will feature the 4-H and FFA events and exhibits, with indoor entry starting at 7:30 a.m. and competitions throughout the day.
The carnival hosted by Garry Moore Amusements will be returning, along with a variety of food vendors, Schellpeper said.
Also returning for the second year is the car show on Sunday, Aug. 4, which is “open to anything with wheels” and offers first-place trophies. Check-in for the event starts at 9 a.m.
Want to learn more?
For ticket information, full schedule and more, visit stantoncountyfair.com.