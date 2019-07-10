OXFORD, OHIO — Cheers are in order for Johnnie Byrd Brewing Company.
The Wayne-based brewery earned a bronze award in the Triple India Pale Ale category for its Margaery Grapefruit Triple IPA at the 2019 U.S. Open Beer Championship. More than 7,000 beers by breweries and home brewers worldwide were judged.
“We’re super excited that it was chosen at the U.S. Open Beer Championship,” said owner Greg Ptacek. “It’s our third-favorite beer here at the brewery and best-selling IPA.”
The beer — which is named after the “Game of Thrones” character Margaery Tyrell — “starts with a heavy grapefruit and citrus nose, follows with grapefruit and a mildly earthy taste, and is rounded out by a slightly sweet and insanely crisp finish,” according to Johnnie Byrd’s website.
It’s the first time Ptacek has submitted beer for the U.S. Open Beer Championship. Ptacek said he was just looking for feedback from the Beer Judge Certification Program and “didn’t really expect to medal.”
Johnnie Byrd opened in late 2017 and first competed at the 2018 national Honey Beer Competition, where its Abe’s Honey Porter won second in the Best Stout/Porter category.
“This is the second competition we’ve entered into. Two for two’s pretty nice,” Ptacek said.
Other Nebraska breweries to receive awards at this year’s U.S. Open Beer Championship included Scratchtown Brewing in Ord, Kros Strain Brewing in La Vista, Zipline Brewing in Lincoln and Nebraska Brewing in Papillion.
“I’m just excited for Nebraska beer; to have so many beers place in the U.S. Open, it’s pretty big news for us,” Ptacek said.