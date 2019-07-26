Job opportunities created across the state

Business partners and public officials came together to hear about economic development across the region at the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District’s annual meeting Thursday in Norfolk.
Thomas Higginbotham, the executive director of the NENEDD, said over the past year, member communities and businesses were awarded more than $8.7 million in loans and grants to 17 communities, $2 million of which directly created or supported 237 jobs.
More than $7 million in public and private funds also was leveraged, meaning more than $13 million was invested in Northeast Nebraska communities, he said.
More than $1 million has been awarded to Norfolk, including grants for streets, tourism and the trail system.
David Rippe, the outgoing executive director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, said in his keynote speech that economic development is important because of the impact on future generations.
“My opinion of what we do and why it matters is those kids,” Rippe said. “The vision of (Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration) is to grow Nebraska to create opportunities for our kids and grandkids.”
Rippe said an essential component to success in Nebraska communities is having communities that care.
“People don’t want to move a generic place called Nebraska,” he said. “They want to move to specific communities.”
He said one of the best examples was Fremont and how it attracted a Costco chicken plant.
“When that team from Costco came in, there were over 100 people from Fremont there to welcome them,” Rippe said. “A lot of people that cared came to welcome a new company in.”
Rippe said a key issue in growing communities is housing, and the state and the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District has been working to help. Millions of dollars have been invested through grants and programs to bring hundreds of new housing units across the state.
“And that was just in the first cycle of those funds,” Rippe said. “It’s something that we’ve learned from and hope to replicate.”
Another important issue is job opportunities, and opportunities are increasing across the state, Rippe said.
“We’re seeing opportunities being created at an amazing pace,” Rippe said.
He said it’s important to note that job opportunities are not just being created in Omaha and Lincoln, as companies like Michael Foods expand in Bloomfield.
Rippe also said that he believes government should play a limited role in helping create growth and solving issues such as housing. That echoes Gov. Ricketts’ philosophy of running government like a business and restraining how much public funds are used.
“We shouldn’t ‘over-government’ our small communities,” he said.
Ultimately, he said, the state is growing in a way it hasn’t experienced in a long time.
“I hope many of you get around and see that Nebraska communities have an energy that we haven’t seen in decades,” Rippe said. “It’s incredibly encouraging.”