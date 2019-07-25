The seventh annual Fit N Fun festival will get hearts pumping and offer fun for the whole family.
On Saturday, July 27, stop by the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex at Northeast Community College from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for this free event.
Vickie Hrabanek, the event coordinator, said she is looking forward to seeing how much fun the kids have during the occasion.
Organized by the Daily News, the festival will include a variety of activities, including a Fit N Fun Duck ’N Run sponsored by the YMCA. Kids ages 4 to 10 can participate in this obstacle course race.
Come dressed in your best duck costume for a chance to win a free no-host splash party.
For kids ages 3 to 7, the Lions Club Big Wheel Race might be right in their lane. The races start at 9:15, and big wheels are provided for all participants.
Join MedExpress for a hands-on Teddy Bear Clinic. Children may bring their stuffed friends to the MedExpress booth and learn about commonly used medical equipment, as well as see what doctors and nurses do during checkups.
These main events only scratch the surface for the day of activities.
“We have fun new events that we added this year,” Hrabanek said. “We have a dunk tank, remote control boats and cars, people can learn a few dance steps from the Country Kickers of America, 3D archery, along with many other fun games.”
A performance by juggler Peter Brunette will top off the event. His act will include high-wire walking, fire and juggling.
With a large event comes many sponsors, including Nucor, MedExpress Urgent Care, Faith Regional Health Services, WellCare Health Plans, Subway, Megan Eckert with Real Living Advantage Real Estate, Meridian Clinical Research and United Healthcare.
Everyone is invited to join in on the activities and create memories, according to Hrabanek.
“The event is designed for kids to come out and have fun.”