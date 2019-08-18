WEST POINT — A Dennison, Iowa, man was killed in an accident Sunday morning north of here.
According to a press release issued Sunday by the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened on Highway 9 about 1 1/2 miles north of West Point when a vehicle crossed the line and ran into another vehicle.
The release indicated that the accident occurred about 9:41 a.m. Sunday when a red Mazda driven by Jose Luis Barrios, 21, Dennison, Iowa, collided with a red Chevrolet Traverse driven by Michael J. Jensen, 28, West Point.
Barrios was pronounced dead at the scene. Jensen was transported to St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point. The accident remains under investigation by the West Point Police Department, Cuming County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol. The press release does not indicate which vehicle crossed the center line.
West Point Fire and Rescue, the West Point Police Department, the Cuming County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol responded.