The Norfolk city council approved a nearly $1.8 million contract for a new water tower at its regular meeting Monday night after a competitor in the bidding process attempted to dissuade the council against.

The contract for an elevated water tank was awarded to Gerard Tank and Steel, based in Concordia, Kansas. City engineer and public works director Steve Rames said the company's bid was the lowest while also meeting a number of minimum experience requirements sought by the city.

But Carter Spoelstra, representative of Caldwell Tanks, a Louisville, Kentucky, based company that also submitted a bid, asked the council to reconsider.

Rames said that ultimately he and Olsson, Inc, who were hired to consult on the bidding process, were both confident in their selection.

