Leroy Doerr
Courtesy photo

CREIGHTON — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the public’s help in locating a 53-year-old Creighton man who remains missing.

Leroy Doerr, a white male who stands 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, has green eyes and blond hair. An endangered missing advisory was issued for him by the Nebraska State Patrol at about 8:30 p.m. last Saturday.

While that advisory expired after 72 hours, Doerr remains missing and, in an effort to follow up on every lead, the sheriff’s office is releasing information obtained in an interview Thursday regarding a man matching Doerr’s description. The man was seen on the south shoulder of Highway 59 about 8½ miles east of Doerr’s residence. He was walking east at that location at about 10:30 a.m. last Saturday. The witness told the sheriff’s office that the man was not dressed for the cold weather.

After talking to local farmers in that area, personnel with the sheriff’s office cannot at this time identify who the man might have been, but based on that information, the sheriff’s office is asking that anyone who may have seen a man walking Saturday morning or afternoon either on Highway 59 or possibly Highway 81 to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 402-288-4261.

