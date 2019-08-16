MADISON — Several defendants in cases involving drug charges were sentenced in district court here Friday.
Both terms of probation and incarceration were given, depending on the specific circumstances and how well the individuals charged seemed to be addressing their respective addictions.
Timothy Johnson, 38, of Norfolk was in danger of having his probation on a 2017 possession of methamphetamine case revoked because of a new possession charge.
However, Johnson was able to prove he had been working his program and staying clean, as well as following all of the rules and guidelines of probation.
Kube continued his probationary term for 18 months but modified it it Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision. Johnson also was sentenced to 90 days in jail but given credit for 82 days served.
Another possession of methamphetamine case involved Scott Hille, 43, also of Norfolk.
Hille was arrested in 2017 on the charge — as well as for driving under suspension and shoplifting — but he had since become active in the recovery community and had maintained his sobriety for two years.
Kube sentenced him to 12 months of probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 90 days served and to have his license revoked for one year.
Craig Zautke, 48, of Norfolk was incarcerated for 18 months at the Nebraska Department of Corrections on charges of possession of methamphetamine and third-degree assault.
While Jonathan Matthies, 33, of Norfolk, was not incarcerated for a probation violation on a prior charge of possession of methamphetamine in 2017, he did have his probation terminated unsuccessfully.
Dillon Perry, 31, of Norfolk also had been on probation for a 2017 case involving possession of methamphetamine and driving under suspension. New charges of attempted assault and violating a protection order caused that probation to be revoked.
Perry was sentenced to 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 138 days served.
Kube also sentenced others on the following charges:
Driving under the influence
— Joaquin Arias, 23, 1306 W. Park Ave., 11 days in jail with credit for three days served, $500 fine, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Shoplifting
— Austin Forsythe, 20, no address listed, shoplifting — third offense, 90 days in jail with credit for five days served, 12 months of post-release supervision.