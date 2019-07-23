HUMPHREY — The Veterans Park is coming together but still needs help reaching completion.
At this time, the retaining wall is complete and most of the concrete work is complete, except for the steps leading to the park and the parking area in front.
All of the lighting has been put into the concrete, plus all of the flagpole bases and supports have been installed, along with the footing supports for all the items to be erected on the site.
The archway to the park will be completed within the next two weeks.
Mike Korth, American Legion adjutant, expressed thanks on behalf of the American Legion Post 80 of Humphrey for support from the community and others.
There is a donor board on display in the front window of the Humphrey Democrat showing which donated items have already been purchased and which items are still available to purchase.
About $75,000 more is needed to complete the construction, Korth said.
“Our goal is to have the park totally completed before Memorial Day 2020. We are asking for everyone’s help to meet this completion date goal. We will accept any and all donations, whether small or large,” he said.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information, call Korth at 402-923-0899.