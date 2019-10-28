Howells man in custody following pursuit

SCHUYLER — A seemingly routine traffic check Sunday morning ended up in a pursuit involving a couple of law enforcement agencies and counties and the arrest of a Howells man for several offenses.
Denise Kracl, Colfax County attorney, issued a press release Monday afternoon with the following information.
Just after 6 a.m. Sunday, Colfax County Communications received a transferred call from Dodge County Communications regarding a vehicle stopped in the middle of Highway 91 east of Howells.
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper located a blue Chevy pickup registered to Bryan Knust, 42, Howells, parked in the middle of the highway.
Knust, the driver, appeared to have dried blood coming from his left ear. The trooper immediately requested an ambulance and attempted to help the driver, but the doors were locked, according to the release.
As the trooper was attempting to help Knust, he regained consciousness. The trooper observed a dazed look on Knust’s face. Knust then attempted to started the vehicle, disregarded the trooper’s commands and drove away traveling west on Highway 91.
The trooper pursued at speeds of 33 mph to 50 mph in a 60 mph zone with lights and sirens activated, but Knust reportedly failed to stop, according to the release.
As Knust’s vehicle attempted to enter Clarkson, the pickup was close to 80 mph in a 25 mph zone, the release stated.
In the northern part of Clarkson, Knust reportedly missed a turn, causing his pickup to enter the yard of a home. The Chevy then traveled through a wooden fence into a back yard. Knust then reportedly attempted to ram a different part of the wooden fence, but that attempt failed. He subsequently exited the yard through the hole in the fence that his vehicle reportedly created, according to the release.
Knust led troopers out of Clarkson, narrowly missing at least one vehicle and at times reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road.
He eventually led troopers west onto Highway 91 again, drove north of Colfax County Road 5 where he lost control and drove into the ditch, according to the release.
At this time, Knust’s driving became more erratic and aggressive. Toppers terminated the pursuit and attempted to locate him in other ways.
Less than 30 minutes later, two other troopers in Stanton County, who were aware of the pursuit, located Knust, who was still driving the blue pickup. He again fled the troopers, according to the release.
Troopers pursued Knust, who at one point entered a farm field in an effort to evade the pursuit. His vehicle eventually traveled over an 8-foot embankment onto Stanton County’s 826th Road where the pickup became high centered and came to a rest, according to the release.
As troopers attempt to take Knust into custody, he reportedly resisted arrest and Tasers were deployed.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger physically took Knust into custody at that time, the release indicated.
Knust was medically cleared by a local hospital, booked into the Platte County Jail on Colfax County charges.
Kracl indicated in her release that her office intends to file the following charges:
— Flight to avoid arrest with willful reckless driving (felony).
— Driving while intoxicated-aggravated (blood alcohol content over .150).
— Resisting arrest.
— Criminal mischief.
— Speeding — 80 mph in a 25 mph.
— Driving left of center.
— Driving on the shoulder.
— Violation of no passing zone.
— Stop sign violation.
— Failure to use turn signal.