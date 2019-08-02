Firefighters were dispatched to a Norfolk home just before 10 a.m. Friday at 408 E. Park Ave.
Capt. Lance Grothe with Norfolk Fire and Rescue said upon arriving on scene, first responders found smoke coming from the back of the house.
The fire was found in the basement and extinguished. Units remained on scene ventilating and investigating the fire.
There were two occupants home at the time time of the fire. They were alerted by smoke detectors and able to exit the house without injury.
No occupants or firefighters were injured during the incident, Grothe said.
A total of 12 firefighters, one fire engine, one ladder truck and an ambulance responded to the call. Mutual aid was given from Hadar Fire and Rescue and Hoskins/Woodland Park Fire and Rescue.
Norfolk police, Nebraska Public Power District and Black Hills Energy also assisted.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Norfolk Fire Division would like to remind readers to always have smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in your home and to make sure to change the batteries on a regular basis.