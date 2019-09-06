This year’s Harvest and History Fest at the Elkhorn Valley Museum will combine the best of last year’s events with new activities.
“This year, we've expanded the family event an extra hour and will feature two bands: Lincoln's Will Hutchinson Band will open, followed by Norfolk's Sweet and Salty Duo,” said JoBeth Cox, the museum’s director.
In addition, three new breweries will be joining Divots in the park for tastings. They are Infusion Brewing Co. from Omaha, Kinkaider Brewing Co. from Broken Bow and Lazy Horse Brewing from Ohiowa.
Each will bring four to six beers, Cox said. For a fee, participants will receive a glass and may sample any of the beers.
“We've also extended community presence to area service clubs and organizations that will set up booths to engage and educate visitors,” Cox said.
Various organizations and clubs will have booths and provide information and activities that share their missions. Among the participants are Conservation Nebraska with a children's activity centered on recycling, the Norfolk Area Concert Association, Northeast Community College Wind Energy, Nebraska Paranormal Explanation Team, New Power Nebraska and Norfolk service organizations.
“It's a great opportunity to share these entities with the community, allow for hands-on engagement, and to let visitors know what's ... happening around them,” Cox said.
Also new this year are inflatables for children, face painting and more of the giant bubbles that were popular last year. Since the park is always pet-friendly, Cox said, Beer Paws will be selling dog treats made with recycled barley grain from craft brewers.
The Lueshen Library author showcase is from 1 to 3:30 p.m., with each author giving a 20-minute reading and allowing for 10 minutes of questions. There will be signings after all of the readings, in addition to opportunities to purchase books. Authors participating are J.V. Brummels, Lin M. Brummels, Neil Harrison and Barbara Schmitz.
All of them have had their work published in numerous books, journals and other publications.
Admission to the event is free, except for beer tasting.