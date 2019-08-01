STANTON — Five generations. That’s how long Danielle Harms’ family has been involved with 4-H.
And now she’s carrying on the torch — or, perhaps more accurately, the sewing needle — in competing in 4-H events for the Stanton County Fair here this week.
The 12-year-old from Pilger has an entire area of the exhibition building reserved to display her work in sewing, horticulture, baking and more. She’s accrued at least 80 ribbons at this year’s county fair, with a number of state fair entries as well.
One of her dresses decorated with county and state fair ribbons was a dress constructed from upcycled materials. Adorned with bright blue and lavender flowers and a white belt, the spaghetti-strap empire dress is constructed from cardboard, toilet paper rolls, tissue paper and paper bags, Danielle Harms said.
“My grandma (Shari Steiner) actually found the idea and she wanted me to do it,” she said. “... (We) put flowers and tissue paper everywhere to make it shine.”
Many of the projects are inspired from objects encountered in daily life, said Danielle’s mother, Emily Harms.
“They don’t do Pinterest stuff — I don’t even know if your grandma knows how to use Pinterest,” she said. “(Steiner) will see something she likes and bring it home and make it completely different. Or they’ll see signs in a store and take a picture and try to recreate it at home.”
Danielle even made a dress from a colorful, flowery fabric Steiner bought in Hawaii while on vacation, which earned county fair purple ribbons and will be judged statewide.
Her favorite events are food-related — “bread, cupcake challenge, decorating cakes.” (Chocolate is her favorite cake flavor.)
Emily Harms remembers when sewing was a competitive field in 4-H. It was her favorite event, and she made everything from a prom dress to pajama pants.
“It was the biggest competition back in the day. Now you’re the only one that sews (in the county fair),” Emily Harms said, looking over at her daughter.
Staying involved in 4-H indoor events is important because they teach responsibility and life skills, Emily Harms said.
“It teaches them life skills; sewing buttons on or fixing a blanket,” she said. “She knows how to do a lot of the stuff that most 12-year-olds don’t. She can cook; she taught me how to quilt last year.”
Emily Harms said she’s proud of her daughter’s efforts every year at 4-H. “Show me a kid that can bake a chocolate angel food cake,” she said.
“Homemade,” Danielle added.
For next year, she said she’d like to take on projects relating to home and garden decor.
Want to join in the fun?
The Stanton County Fair will be going on until Sunday, Aug. 4, with a 4-H/FFA auction on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.