Grand finale for Music in the Park

The final Music in the Park for the year featured more than five hours of live music Sunday night, capped off by singer and guitarist David Victor, who performed with the rock band Boston.
Victor, who was invited to record with Boston in 2010, toured with Boston on North American tours in 2012 and 2014, including a previous performance at Divots in Norfolk in 2012.
On Sunday, Victor played with the Platinum Rockstars, which offered a variety of songs and original music that included hits from the 1970s and 1980s. Victor and his bandmates also performed Boston songs and more.