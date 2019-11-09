The Norfolk Arts Center will host two-time Grammy award winning zydeco musician, vocalist and composer Terrance Simien on Monday, Nov. 18.
Simien and his bandmates have shared the stage with Paul Simon, Dave Matthews Band and many others. His Creole for Kidz program aims to present educational performing arts experiences to students, teachers and families. This program is specifically for students in fifth through eighth grade. Since the program began, it has reached nearly 500,000 individuals both nationally and internationally.
Simien and his band will be performing two shows. The first will be at 10 a.m. at the Johnny Carson Theatre and will be open to the public. The second show will be at 1:30 p.m. at Norfolk Junior High. This will be a private show for the junior high and middle school students.
Tickets are being sold at the Norfolk Arts Center for the public event. With limited seating, early purchase of tickets is recommended.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.norfolkartscenter.org or stop by the arts center at 305 N. Fifth St.