‘Game Day’ connection

Kinley Faltys of Norfolk (right) appears with her little cousin from Holdrege in a Big Ten football commercial that was shown on ESPN before the Nebraska football game against South Alabama on Saturday.
The commercial appeared during the ESPN “College Game Day” segment and shortly before halftime.
Kinley is the daughter of Jared and Julie Faltys of Norfolk and is a second grader at Norfolk Catholic.
The scene was filmed last year and is part of a series of brief shots of players and fans all around Big Ten campuses.