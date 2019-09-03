Kinley Faltys

Kinley Faltys of Norfolk (right) appears with her little cousin from Holdrege in a Big 10 football commercial that was shown on ESPN before the Nebraska football game against South Alabama on Saturday.

 Norfolk Daily News/Jerry Guenther

Kinley Faltys of Norfolk (right) appears with her little cousin from Holdrege in a Big Ten football commercial that was shown on ESPN before the Nebraska football game against South Alabama on Saturday.

The commercial appeared during the ESPN “College Game Day” segment and shortly before halftime.

Kinley is the daughter of Jared and Julie Faltys of Norfolk and is a second grader at Norfolk Catholic.

The scene was filmed last year and is part of a series of brief shots of players and fans all around Big Ten campuses.

Tags

In other news

Deadly Hurricane Dorian parks itself over the Bahamas

Deadly Hurricane Dorian parks itself over the Bahamas

FREEPORT, Bahamas (AP) — Practically parking itself over the Bahamas for over a day and a half, Hurricane Dorian pounded away at the islands Tuesday in a watery onslaught that devastated thousands of homes, trapped people in attics and chased others from one shelter to another. At least five…

Grand finale for Music in the Park

Grand finale for Music in the Park

The final Music in the Park for the year featured more than five hours of live music Sunday night, capped off by singer and guitarist David Victor, who performed with the rock band Boston.

‘Game Day’ connection

‘Game Day’ connection

Kinley Faltys of Norfolk (right) appears with her little cousin from Holdrege in a Big Ten football commercial that was shown on ESPN before the Nebraska football game against South Alabama on Saturday.