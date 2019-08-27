Funds to help repair area bridges

Nebraska Department of Transportation

LINCOLN — U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Commerce Committee and the chairwoman of the Transportation and Safety Subcommittee, announced Tuesday that the Nebraska Department of Transportation will receive a Competitive Highway Bridge Program grant of $8.5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to replace seven bridges in Northeast Nebraska.

“I am proud to announce that northeast Nebraska will benefit from this significant grant,” Fischer said. “Nebraskans rely on these bridges every day, but too many are in poor shape. Replacing these bridges is crucial to safely connecting our families, local economies and communities.”

The seven bridges are located on three rural state highways near Norfolk.

Construction is expected to begin in 2021.

