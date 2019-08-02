WEST POINT — All the events are planned and nothing is left in the air except the start of the Cuming County Fair.
The fair starts Thursday morning, Aug. 8, with skywatching. The opening flag raising ceremonies will feature a Lincoln Parachute Club fly-over with a parachuter unfurling the flag as he descends onto the fairgrounds north lot.
The fair continues through Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11.
The West Point fairgrounds will turn into a little city as thousands celebrate the best of the summer and the county’s country legacy. It is a multi-generational event with families of people celebrating golden memories of their youth.
There is a daily admission price, which gets fair-goers into all the events.
In preparation for the this year’s event, Fair Board president Brian Meiergerd said more hard surfacing is being done for pedestrian traffic.
New this year is a turtle race. Everyone of any age who catches a turtle may compete. Turtles will be placed in a box, the box removed and the first turtle to cross the finish line is the winner.
The Josh Abbott Band will perform at 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a concert at the Nielsen Community Center. The seven-member band gives a momentous delivery to country music known as “Red Dirt” of the Willie Nelson Nelson-Waylon Jennings type.
Nebraskan Sheila Greenland from Arcadia will be the 8 p.m. lead before the Abbott concert. Greenland has been performing since she was 6.
Gary Moore Amusements on the Midway will be the carnival attraction here for its second year. Reduced carnival ride tickets will be available at local businesses and the fair office prior to opening day.
Sporting tournaments include baseball Thursday and Friday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., with the championship game Sunday at 1 p.m.
A sand volleyball tournament starts Saturday at 8 a.m. Horseshoe pitching is Sunday at 10 a.m.
The open stage features three different afternoon acts. Wildlife Encounters will be on the open stage east of the ball diamond and north of the log cabin Thursday through Sunday at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Jerry Frasier is a comic magician from Friday through Sunday. The local West Point Dance Company will be on stage on Friday and Saturday afternoons at 4 p.m.
Horses lovers may watch team penning Thursday at 7 p.m. and the horse show Sunday at 8 a.m.
There also is a children’s barnyard.
Tractors will be well represented. The kiddie tractor pull for ages 4-12 is Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Dinklage Center.
Also on Thursday, Northeast Nebraska Tractor Pullers Association pull is 5 p.m.
Later Thursday, the Mid-America Truck and Tractor Pullers Association pull is at 7:30 p.m.
Power pullers tractor pull is Friday night at 7 p.m.
The Demolition Derby on Sunday begins at noon, with one of the classes to be combines.
The Sunday afternoon 5 p.m. fair parade theme is “Homegrown, Handmade, Farm Fresh.”
One of the highlights of the Cuming County Fair is a complete 4-H program of exhibits and judging. That includes goats, dairy cattle, sheep, swine, rabbits, cats, poultry, beef, feeder calves and beef breeding livestock.
Many food vendors with ties to county organizations, churches or businesses will sell food and drinks.
Cuming County beef will be served in sandwiches Sunday afternoon.
While on the fairgrounds, don’t miss the historical museum, one-room school house, train depot, frame church farm barn, tractor museum and the Dinklage Heritage Museum.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For ticket information, full schedule and more, visit cumingcountyfair.com.