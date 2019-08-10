Friday house fire ‘a total loss’

A house fire Friday afternoon brought multiple agencies to a neighborhood in northwest Norfolk and was deemed to be a “total loss,” according to the Norfolk Fire Division.
Dispatch received a call around 4:20 p.m. regarding a structure fire at 2200 Western Circle, said fire inspector Craig Reeson.
Large flames and copious smoke could be seen coming from the top of the house as Norfolk firefighters drenched the roof with water with the aid of a ladder truck.
Initial crews encountered fire coming from the back of the house that had gone through the roof, Reeson said in a City of Norfolk press release.
Mutual aid was called for, and Battle Creek and Hadar fire departments responded. It took more than 30 firefighters and five trucks about an hour to control the fire and another hour to overhaul the structure, Reeson said.
An official on scene said that all of the occupants of the home made it out safely. Reeson said no firefighters were injured.
Other organizations on scene included Hoskins/Woodland Park Rescue, Norfolk Fire Division, Norfolk Police Department, Norfolk Ambulance Services, Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Public Power District and Black Hills Energy.
The property, which is estimated to be worth $250,000, sustained total loss to the property and $185,000 to its contents, Reeson said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
