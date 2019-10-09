Learn more about mental health at a free documentary screening of the second episode of “The Mind Inside” hosted by Norfolk Public Schools at the Norfolk Arts Center.

The documentary series is produced by the I Love Public Schools project. Episode two explores social media’s influence on young minds and its impact on students’ mental health.

A Q&A session following the screening will feature students, teachers and medical experts to discuss how the ever-changing social landscape affects what happens in the classroom today.

Everyone, regardless of affiliation with public, private or home-school education, is encouraged to attend the forum.

Tags

In other news

Free documentary screening offered

Learn more about mental health at a free documentary screening of the second episode of “The Mind Inside” hosted by Norfolk Public Schools at the Norfolk Arts Center.

Trump defends Syria move, doesn’t want US troops in Mideast

Trump defends Syria move, doesn’t want US troops in Mideast

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday over sharp criticism of his decision to pull back U.S. troops from northeastern Syria, insisting he is focused on the “BIG PICTURE” that doesn’t include American involvement in “stupid endless wars” in the Middle East.

Norfolk Public Schools receives state classifications

Norfolk Public Schools receives state classifications

According to the Nebraska Department of Education accountability and support system AQuESTT (Accountability for a Quality Education System, Today and Tomorrow), Norfolk Public Schools has been classified as “good” for the 2019-20 school year.