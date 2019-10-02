MADISON — With help from Madison County getting bonds issued, Behavioral Health Specialists is ready to expand.
Expansion plans were shared Tuesday during a Madison County board of commissioners meeting to consider the county issuing up to $3.1 million worth of bonds for the entity to receive nonprofit interest rates.
Plans are for the agency that provides comprehensive mental health services in Northeast Nebraska to acquire the Golden Living Center, which closed earlier this year.
A representative of the bond counsel for Behavioral Health Specialists said a political subdivision is required to issue the bonds for it to be tax exempt. The county has been the issuer for other nonprofits in the past.
The county doesn’t have any liability issues, with Behavioral Health Specialists obligated to pay the funds back.
Jay Fleecs, who became Behavorial Health Specialists’ executive director six months ago, said he has observed how much of a need there is for mental health services in Northeast Nebraska.
Fleecs said the agency has a 16-bed, short-term residence in Norfolk and a 25-bed, short-term residence in Columbus. It also owns and operates another building in Norfolk.
“Our waiting list for both these (short-term) is unbelievable,” Fleecs said, which includes assistance with substance abuse.
When Golden Living became available this year, the Behavioral Health Specialists management team became interested, Fleecs said.
The idea was to combine all the services in Norfolk and locate them under one roof, which will be possible, as well as to expand services. The new location will enable Norfolk to add eight more new beds into its short-term care.
Norfolk’s other Behavioral Health Specialists’ buildings will be kept for now but could be sold later, Fleecs said.
There’s need for additional services. The agency offers a “turnkey” approach, which includes short-term care, community support and intensive outpatient program. People may transition from area to the next, he said.
Ron Schmidt, county board chairman, asked how the agency is funded.
Fleecs said it is a combination of ways, including the Region 4 Behavioral Health System, Medicaid and private pay.
Commissioner Troy Uhlir, who serves on the Behavioral Health Specialists board, declared a conflict of interest and did not vote. The other commissioners voted 2-0 to authorize the revenue bonds.
Nobody spoke in opposition during the public hearing. The agency will pay back the bonds, with the county acting as what was described as a “pass-through” for the transaction.
The Madison County board of commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Ron Schmidt, Troy Uhlir and Christian Ohl.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Richard Johnson, county highway superintendent; four from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: Two hours, 48 minutes, including early meeting as board of equalization.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Approved the purchase of LED lights for $20,392 from Electrical Engineering & Equipment Co., Norfolk.
— Approved installation of LED lights in the Madison County Courthouse by RS Electric of Madison in an estimated amount of $8,520.
— Acknowledged receipt of the official bond of Steve Schram as interim co-president for Northeast Community College.
— Approved the Matthew D. Geyer lot split, which is located about 8 miles south and 1 mile east of Meadow Grove.
— Authorized the county board chairman to execute a three-year lease agreement with Zodiac Properties III for the District Seven Probation office.
— Authorized canceling a check payable to Nebraska Harvestore Systems.
— Reviewed bids for sale of county-owed property located in Park Addition in the City of Norfolk, next to the Elkhorn River. The county became owner through a foreclosure. There was one bid received for $500. The county accepted the bid, which came from an adjacent landowner.
— Adjourned into an executive session to discuss a personnel matter. After about 20 minutes, met in executive session and approved a letter of engagement with Woods & Aitken, attorneys, for investigation into an employee complaint. No other action was taken.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.