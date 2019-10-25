PLATTE CENTER — Sandy soil, some TLC and words of encouragement, and the result is some impressive pumpkins.
Bernie Griesen of Platte Center has 100-pound pumpkins adorning her front porch thanks to the right seeds, soil, a green thumb and kind words.
She grows them on the farm of her daughter and son-in-law, Kent and Tracy Rockwell, 5 miles south of Platte Center.
“There’s a perfect spot with sand by the irrigation pump, which they can’t farm, so I grab it,” she said.
Griesen has been growing the pumpkins about eight to 10 years and, believe it or not, she has grown them bigger than this year’s impressive crop.
“I’ve had them so big the kids trick-or-treating ride them,” she said.
This year someone stopped in front of the house and took photos of the pumpkins.
Growing pumpkins this big does take time and effort.
“I go to the garden every day, and the key to it is weed control. I do fertilize.” Griesen said. “I just love doing it, and I do this just for family and just for fun. I talk to them. I say, ‘Now girls, let’s behave, let’s grow nice.’ ”
To get from the garden on the farm to her home in Platte Center, the pumpkins are rolled onto a cart because they’re too heavy to lift.
Her son-in-law orders the seeds from Nova Scotia, Canada, and there are only 10 seeds to a packet. This year, Griesen planted eight pumpkin seeds.
She plants them in the middle of May and nurtures them until harvest.
Field mice are an issue. They make a nest under the pumpkin and bore a hole in the pumpkin for food. That causes Griesen to put them on a pallet as they grow to keep the moisture under the pumpkin from rotting them.